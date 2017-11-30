'You don't think you should shoot him?,' woman asks cop as a dog rips apart her car

Jessica Dilallo says she doesn’t regret asking a police officer to shoot the dog that was tearing apart her car.
Dilallo’s video of the Nov. 9 incident in Dalton, Georgia, has gone viral, amassing over 10 million views so far. She told ABC13 that she’s received multiple death threats since that video was first posted on Facebook.
“I'm like the most hated person right now because I said I wanted to shoot the dog,” she told the TV station, “but I still stand by that.”
In the video, Dilallo is seen talking to a police officer identified by NewsChannel9 as Lt. Matthew Locke of the Dalton Police Department. She can be heard imploring Locke to throw a rock at the dog gnawing away at her car, before asking “you don't think you should shoot him?”
Bruce Frazier, a spokesman for the Dalton Police Department, told NewsChannel9 that the dog was trying to get to two cats hiding under the hood of Dilallo’s car.
“You could shoot him. Let me ask a question, if I go out and get a gun and purchase it and everything could I have shot him legally? Why not?” she asked Locke in the video. “He’s destroying my property. Why would I not be able to shoot him?”
“That’s my property that he’s destroying,” she continued. “Well, what kind of consequences would I get? Because that's what’s going to happen next time.”
As the dog continued to rip away at the front bumper of Dilallo’s car, Locke says he doesn’t want to do anything that might anger the dog and cause it to attack people.
Animal control eventually came and removed the dog, named Red, and reunited it with its owner Ben Bonds, who told WRCBTV that he and his family were away for a funeral when Dilallo’s car was attacked.
But, despite what you see in the video, Bonds swears that Red isn’t aggressive.
“He's a good dog. He's not no mean dog. He's just a pup,” Bonds told WRCBTV. “I have great grand kids and grandkids, they play with him and my little great granddaughter hugs him and plays with him, so he's not a mean dog. He loves people.”
Frazier wrote to NewsChannel9 in an email that Red “was not aggressive towards people” so “Locke decided not to try to pull the dog off himself because he didn’t want to be in a position where the dog attacked him and he was forced to shoot the dog.”
Bonds agreed to pay for the damages his dog caused to the car — but Dilallo said she is still grappling with the influx of threatening messages.
“Some of the messages say they're going to come find me and shoot me, telling me if I can't afford a $500 deductible and I have a new car, then I'm living beyond my means, and that I'm white trash,” she told WRCBTV. “It's insane.”
