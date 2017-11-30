Cops risk lives to save man who refused to get out of a burning vehicle, video shows

More Videos 1:38 Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison Pause 0:34 York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say 0:13 Drug raid at York County cleaning business 1:22 Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 3:34 Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship 0:34 Nurse charged for alleged sex with inmate in Chester 1:51 Watch: is B.T. Potter the best HS football kicker Strait Herron has seen? 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 3:39 York County drug commander says enforcement unit is ‘ethically sound’ after attorney's criticism Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Man refuses to exit burning vehicle, officers risk lives to remove him The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life. The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life. The Oswego, Ill., Police Department

