  Watch: Man refuses to exit burning vehicle, officers risk lives to remove him

    The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames. The man was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to officials. The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life.

National

Cops risk lives to save man who refused to get out of a burning vehicle, video shows

By Monty Davis

madavis@kcstar.com

November 30, 2017 02:47 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

The Oswego, Ill., Police Department released dash cam video showing officers removing a man from a vehicle after it burst into flames earlier this week.

The driver, Earnest Sercye, of Aurora, Ill., was involved in a hit and run accident and refused to exit the burning vehicle, according to WSPYNews.com.

The officers removed him forcefully from the vehicle and saved his life.

“The officers ultimately removed the man from the vehicle, saving his life while putting their safety at risk. Oswego Police Officers Brandon Dilg and Cassie Catberro were injured in the incident as they experienced smoke inhalation and Officer Dilg also received burns on his arm and leg,” the Oswego Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Sercye remains in critical condition.

They were assisted by the Montgomery Police Department and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

