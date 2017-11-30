Ex-Oklahoma lawmaker pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

Former two-term Republican state Sen. Ralph Shortey, left, arrives at the federal courthouse in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, with his attorney, Ed Blau, right, to plead guilty to a federal charge of child sex trafficking. Shortey resigned in March after he was arrested on state charges of engaging in child prostitution and transporting a minor for prostitution. Police found Shortey with a 17-year-old boy in a motel room and alleged he had hired the boy for sex. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo