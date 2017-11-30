National

Quake hits Mid-Atlantic region; no immediate damage reports

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press

November 30, 2017 05:31 PM

DOVER, Del.

An earthquake has jolted the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.1 magnitude quake struck just after 4:45 p.m. Thursday, and was centered about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east-northeast of Dover, Delaware. It was felt as far away as Baltimore.

The quake jolted downtown Dover, sending lawmakers and workers in the statehouse outdoors to see what happened. Police and emergency officials did not have any immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Paul Caruso is a geophysicist with the USGS's earthquake information center in Colorado. He said the quake was widely felt around the Mid-Atlantic region.

Caruso said he didn't expect any significant damage, given the small size of the quake.

