‘You are a coward,’ judge tells the crying ‘bully’ convicted of punching disabled man

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. Chester County (Pa.) District Attorney's Office

