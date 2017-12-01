FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. A federal judge has excused himself from the case of the Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. Judge James Graham filed the notice of recusal in federal court Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2017, without explanation in the case of defendant Mohamud. Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities.
National

Judge withdraws from case of Ohio man who plotted US attacks

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 12:51 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A federal judge has excused himself from the case of an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S.

Judge James Graham filed the notice of recusal in federal court Wednesday without explanation in the case of defendant Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud).

Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities. He was set for sentencing Friday. A new date will be set by Judge Michael Watson.

Mohamud's attorney Sam Shamansky said Mohamud had confidence in Graham and has the same confidence in Watson to render a just sentence.

Prosecutors are seeking 23 years, saying Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud is asking for leniency, saying he abandoned his attack plans.

