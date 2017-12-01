National

Report coming on Charlottesville white nationalist rally

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 06:46 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

A former federal prosecutor is set to release the findings of his investigation into Charlottesville, Virginia's, response to white nationalist rallies this summer.

Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy is holding a news conference Friday to discuss his report. It's expected to address a May torch-light rally, a Ku Klux Klan gathering in July and the "Unite the Right" event Aug. 12 that exploded into violence and resulted in the death of a woman when a car crashed into counterprotesters.

Officials have said Heaphy would interview law enforcement and government officials as well as protesters, counterprotesters, and onlookers at each event.

Authorities have faced blistering criticism for their response to the August rally in particular.

