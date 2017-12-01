National

Student puts photo of BB gun, threat online, is arrested

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 06:57 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 10 MINUTES AGO

JUPITER, Fla.

A Florida high school student is accused of taking a BB gun to school and posting a photo of it on Snapchat along with a threat.

The Palm Beach Post reports the student was arrested Thursday. The student's name, age and criminal charges weren't released by the Palm Beach County School District. But officials confirmed the photo was taken in a classroom at Jupiter High School, which is north of West Palm Beach.

Principal Colleen Iannitti sent a recorded message to parents on Thursday, alerting them to the situation. She said two students saw the photo and alerted school officials.

No further details were immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

    Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police. But it turns out the good Samaritan was actually an accomplice in the robbery, say police. Note: No audio.

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video