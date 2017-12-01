National

Jones trying to boost black turnout in Alabama Senate race

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press

December 01, 2017 08:12 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones is trying to shore up support among black voters in his U.S. Senate race against Republican Roy Moore.

Jones held an event at a predominantly black Montgomery church Friday night after stops in heavily black areas of east Alabama.

The outreach is important because the state's Democratic base is composed mainly of black voters, who account for 23 percent of the state's registered voters. Jones also needs to peel away moderate GOP support from the deeply conservative Moore.

Jones is talking about economic issues during campaign stops, and he's highlighting his experience prosecuting Ku Klux Klansmen in a 1963 church bombing that killed four black girls.

Alabama hasn't elected a Democratic senator in 25 years, and Republicans hold all statewide offices.

