Police say suspect was shot at California hospital

A suspect shot by police Friday was the only person hit by gunfire at a hospital in Bakersfield, California, authorities said.
The incident occurred at Bakersfield Heart Hospital after police received a report of a shooting.
The hospital was placed on lockdown as officers checked for threats.
Police said the investigation was ongoing and provided no other details.
A woman who answered the phone at the hospital hung up.
Bakersfield, a city of 365,000 people. Is located about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.
