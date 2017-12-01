National

Police say suspect was shot at California hospital

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 11:41 PM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

A suspect shot by police Friday was the only person hit by gunfire at a hospital in Bakersfield, California, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Bakersfield Heart Hospital after police received a report of a shooting.

The hospital was placed on lockdown as officers checked for threats.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and provided no other details.

A woman who answered the phone at the hospital hung up.

Bakersfield, a city of 365,000 people. Is located about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

