Victims of harassment, assault triggered by recent events

In this Friday, Dec.1, 2017 photo dancer Noelle Rose Andressen poses for a photo in downtown Los Angeles. Andressen was raped by her grandfather as a toddler. As an adult, she thought she'd successfully dealt with the trauma, having gone through years of therapy. When sexual assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein exploded in October, followed by the barrage of claims against powerful men, Andressen became overwhelmed. The old feelings of fear, shame and anger resurfaced. Richard Vogel AP Photo