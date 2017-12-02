How to see this spectacular holiday meteor shower when it lights up the sky

More Videos 1:45 Thousands flock to Rock Hill for annual Christmas parade Pause 1:38 Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 1:04 Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 3:12 Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 0:35 Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:34 Nurse charged for alleged sex with inmate in Chester 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 0:27 One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Embers from a Rock Comet Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014.

