Kentucky GOP rejects governor's call for resignations

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, speaks at the dedication ceremony for the new Toyota production engineering and manufacturing center in Georgetown, Ky. The Republican Party of Kentucky’s Central Committee approved a resolution Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, condemning sexual harassment. Gov. Matt Bevin proposed calling for the resignation of any lawmaker who settled a sexual harassment claim. His amendment failed. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo