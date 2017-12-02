National

Lawyer: Ethics Committee agrees to subpoena Conyers accuser

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 11:12 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DETROIT

An attorney representing one of the women alleging sexual harassment by U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the House Ethics Committee investigating the congressman has agreed to subpoena her client.

Attorney Lisa Bloom says in an emailed letter to Ethics Committee Chief Counsel Tom Rust that Marion Brown would be available to travel Thursday or Friday to Washington to testify before the committee.

Bloom also says in the letter dated Saturday that Brown asks that the testimony be open to the public for "transparency." Bloom provided The Associated Press with a copy of the letter.

The committee has been reviewing harassment allegations against Conyers. It started after a Nov. 20 BuzzFeed report that the 88-year-old Detroit Democrat's office paid a woman more than $27,000 under a confidential agreement to settle a complaint in 2015 that she was fired from his Washington staff because she rejected his advances.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brown has said she was propositioned for sex multiple times over more than a decade.

Conyers has denied Brown's allegation and similar claims by two other former staff members.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

    Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police. But it turns out the good Samaritan was actually an accomplice in the robbery, say police. Note: No audio.

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video