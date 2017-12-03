Alabama joins Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia in playoff

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball during the second half of the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game, in Auburn, Ala. The Associated Press voters prefer Alabama over Ohio State. In the final Top 25 of the regular season, the Crimson Tide was No. 4 and the Buckeyes were No. 5. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo