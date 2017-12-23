A man was beaten, arrested and convicted. But this bodycam footage cleared his name.

More Videos 2:10 Pell Grant changes could be 'detrimental' to college students, Rock Hill educator says Pause 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 1:41 Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:52 How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:00 'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Topeka Police Department, Monty Davis and Max Londberg

