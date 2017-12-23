A huge flaming snapping turtle? It’s just part of a Christmas tradition in this state

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police. But it turns out the good Samaritan was actually an accomplice in the robbery, say police. Note: No audio.