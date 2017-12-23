The finished product: An alligator snapping turtle was built in a matter of a few weeks. The guys from Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires started November 24 and finished December 19 -- including a mechanical head that snaps!
The finished product: An alligator snapping turtle was built in a matter of a few weeks. The guys from Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires started November 24 and finished December 19 -- including a mechanical head that snaps! Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires
The finished product: An alligator snapping turtle was built in a matter of a few weeks. The guys from Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires started November 24 and finished December 19 -- including a mechanical head that snaps! Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires

National

A huge flaming snapping turtle? It’s just part of a Christmas tradition in this state

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

December 23, 2017 10:45 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The tradition can be traced as far back as the 1880s in St. James Parish.

Every Christmas Eve, 30-foot bonfires are built along the levees of the Mississippi River along St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes in towns like Gramercy, Lutcher and Paulina.

They are lit at precisely 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, so they can light the way for Papa Noël as he travels up the river in a pirogue pulled by eight alligators, led by Alphonse, according to Cajun lore. Other legends say the bonfires were built for ships on the river; or even the way to Midnight Mass.

But as the years have passed, the tradition of the Christmas bonfires, or Bonfires on the Levee, has grown, and the bonfires, traditionally pyramid-shaped, have gotten more elaborate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Take Joshua Weidert’s bonfire this year. He and friends Troy Torres and Curtis Pellissier have constructed a giant alligator snapping turtle that actually snaps, according to The Advocate.

More Videos

Pell Grant changes could be 'detrimental' to college students, Rock Hill educator says 2:10

Pell Grant changes could be 'detrimental' to college students, Rock Hill educator says

Pause
'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:41

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation 1:52

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding 1:00

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

  • Bonfires on the Levee get creative

    Friends who have been creating custom bonfires for 10 years designed and built this alligator snapping turtle with a working mouth! The bonfires will be lit at 7 pm Christmas Eve.

Bonfires on the Levee get creative

Friends who have been creating custom bonfires for 10 years designed and built this alligator snapping turtle with a working mouth! The bonfires will be lit at 7 pm Christmas Eve.

kmagandy@sunherald.com

It’s named “Snappa Claus,” according to their Facebook page, Blood Sweat and Bonfires, where photos and videos of the construction are posted.

Today, nearly 140 bonfires will populate the levee for the Christmas Eve lighting in the river parishes. There’s even a Festival of the Bonfires Association, which helps permit and insure the bonfires in St. James, where 110 structures have been approved.

The bonfires can take days or even weeks to build, depending on how elaborate the structure becomes.

Then on Christmas Eve, when the bonfires are lit, families will tailgate, tend the fires, visit with friends, eat and drink and watch the fires.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

If you go

It is recommended that you get into the area before 6 p.m. The fires will be lit at 7 p.m. Parking is available in lots along LA 641. Please do not park in lots that are roped off. There will be a three- to four-block walk to the levee. If you are interested in driving through, take LA 3213 to LA 44 (exit before the bridge). This will take you to the first bonfire. Drive along River Road through Gramercy and Lutcher.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pell Grant changes could be 'detrimental' to college students, Rock Hill educator says 2:10

Pell Grant changes could be 'detrimental' to college students, Rock Hill educator says

Pause
'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:41

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation 1:52

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding 1:00

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

  • 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

    Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police. But it turns out the good Samaritan was actually an accomplice in the robbery, say police. Note: No audio.

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

View More Video