National

Man struck by sandbag thrown from Ohio overpass has died

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 10:59 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 13 MINUTES AGO

TOLEDO, Ohio

Police say a man critically hurt after a sandbag tossed by juveniles from an Ohio interstate overpass smashed through a car windshield has died.

A Toledo police spokesman says 22-year-old Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Michigan, died Friday at a hospital. He received severe head injuries when he was struck Tuesday night while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car traveling on Interstate 75.

Three 14-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy were charged Wednesday with felonious assault in Lucas County Juvenile Court. Toledo police spokesman Sgt. Kevan Toney says they will now face additional charges after Byrd's death.

Police arrested the juveniles after seeing them leave the area near the overpass.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An assistant county prosecutor has said other cars were struck by objects thrown from the overpass that night.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

    Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police. But it turns out the good Samaritan was actually an accomplice in the robbery, say police. Note: No audio.

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video