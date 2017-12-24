AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Trump's busy Christmas Eve: calls to troops, talk of Santa
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump's first Christmas Eve in office was a busy one that unfolded like this: tweet against perceived adversaries, cheer U.S. troops spending the holidays overseas, play golf, chat with children anxious to know when Santa will bring their presidents, eat dinner with the family and attend a church service.
"Today and every day, we're incredibly thankful for you and for your families," Trump told the troops via video hook-up from his Florida estate, where he is spending the holidays with his family. "Your families have been tremendous. Always underappreciated, the military families. The greatest people on Earth."
Trump briefly addressed members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard stationed in Qatar, Kuwait and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and patrolling the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East.
Vice President Mike Pence rallied U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan during a surprise visit last week.
Trump complimented each branch of the armed forces, starting with the Army's "Iron Brigade" combat team in Kuwait, which he said is performing a "vital mission" by partnering with the Iraqi, Kuwaiti, Saudi Arabian and Jordanian armies.
2 Virginia deputies shot responding to domestic dispute
STERLING, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded Sunday while responding to a domestic dispute in northern Virginia, authorities said.
The injuries were serious but not expected to be life-threatening. The dispute involved a man and his 19-year-old daughter, The Washington Post reported.
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the shooting occurred in Sterling, which is about 30 miles northwest of Washington. WRC-TV in Washington reported that the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.
The sheriff told The Post that a male and a female deputy were at the house and tried to de-escalate the dispute. When the man went upstairs, deputies followed. The deputies confronted him near a closet and as the man was being taken into custody, it appeared based on preliminary information, he reached for a gun, the sheriff told the newspaper.
The deputies used a stun gun on the man but he managed to get several shots off, the sheriff said. The female deputy was hit in the leg and the male was struck in an arm and both legs.
NORAD takes calls from kids around the world awaiting Santa
PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of volunteers at an Air Force base in Colorado were answering questions on Sunday from eager children who wanted to know where Santa was on his Christmas Eve travels. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump also pitched in and took calls for the NORAD Tracks Santa program from their Florida estate.
It is the 62nd year for the wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries.
Some key facts about the program:
HOW TO GET NORAD UPDATES:
The toll-free telephone number for NORAD tracks Santa is 877-Hi NORAD or 877-446-6723. About 1,500 volunteers answer the phones in shifts throughout Christmas Eve.
Shoppers spending more may make a merry season for retailers
NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers who are feeling good about the economy and spending more than expected on items like kitchen gadgets, toys and coats could make this the best holiday season in several years.
That's good news for retailers, some of which have had few reasons of late to be merry. But there's no question that stores need to keep adapting to how people shop as spending moves online. Customer sentiment could shift again based on how they feel the tax overhaul is affecting them. Tax cuts mean some shoppers may have more money in their pockets, but they could opt to save it instead of spend it.
Experts have issued rosy forecasts for the season. Shoppers seem to be in the mood as unemployment is at 17-year low and consumer sentiment has reached its highest level since 2000.
"I feel confident and optimistic about spending this year," said Jorge Nova of Miami as the shopping began on Thanksgiving weekend, when he lined up at Best Buy and bought a 65-inch TV. "I don't really have a clear budget. It's been a good year for me."
Shoppers are spending at a pace not seen since the Great Recession, says Craig Johnson, president of retail consulting group Customer Growth Partners. Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist at the National Retail Federation, predicts retail sales will meet or exceed the trade group's holiday forecast. That could mark the best performance since 2014. And Tom McGee, CEO of the International Council of Shopping Centers, believes mall traffic and sales were higher than last year as shoppers bought electronics, clothing and toys.
Chargers, Lions, Dolphins need wins to extend playoff hopes
The Christmas Eve NFL schedule is full of games with playoff implications , and as many as six teams could be out with a loss.
The highlight of the early afternoon is the NFC South matchup with the Falcons in New Orleans. Tampa Bay travels to Carolina, and those results could decide the division, though it might come down to the Panthers at Falcons next week.
The Titans need a win at home against the Rams to stay in the AFC South race. The Bills are the No. 6 AFC wild card, but need a win over the Patriots and some help to stay there.
The Chargers would be out of the playoff race if they lose at the Jets, as would the Lions with a loss at Cincinnati. The Dolphins need a win at Kansas City to stay alive.
Thousands spend Christmas in shelters after Philippine storm
ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of villagers in the southern Philippines spent their Christmas morning in emergency shelters Monday as the region dealt with the aftermath of one of the deadliest storms to hit the country this year.
Tropical Storm Tembin unleashed landslides and flash floods that left more than 120 people dead and 160 missing, mostly in the hard-hit provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula. It strengthened into a typhoon before blowing out of the country Sunday and into the South China Sea.
"We're really sad that we have this news especially because our countrymen were looking to celebrate Christmas," Marina Marasigan of the government's disaster-response agency told a televised news conference.
Intense rainfall in the mountains most likely caused landslides that blocked rainwater, Marasigan said. When the naturally formed dams broke from the pressure, torrents of rainwater smashed into the villages below.
Mayor Bong Edding of Sibuco town blamed logging operations in the mountains for a flash food that swept away houses with more than 30 residents. Five bodies have been recovered so far in the village and a search and rescue operation was continuing.
Putin foe clears first step in bid for Russian presidency
MOSCOW (AP) — Hundreds of supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny nominated him for president Sunday, allowing Navalny to file the endorsement papers required for his candidacy and putting pressure on the Kremlin to allow him to run.
Navalny, the most formidable foe President Vladimir Putin has faced during 18 years in power, is prohibited from seeking political office because of a criminal conviction that is largely viewed as retribution. However, he could enter the race, if he gets special dispensation or the conviction is thrown out.
About 800 Navalny supporters assembled in a giant tent for the formal endorsement meeting held in Moscow's snow-covered Silver Forest. His allies said multiple meeting venues refused to host the gathering.
Ivan Zhdanov, who chaired the meeting, joked that the riverside event ended up being convened at a place where the address is "Silver Forest, Beach Number 3."
"Has everyone got their swimming trunks?" Zhdanov asked the participants.
Jerusalem violence, rain put damper on Bethlehem Christmas
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — It was a subdued Christmas Eve in the traditional birthplace of Jesus on Sunday, with spirits dampened by cold, rainy weather and recent violence sparked by President Donald Trump's recognition of nearby Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Crowds were thinner than previous years as visitors, especially Arab Christians living in Israel and the West Bank, appeared to be deterred by clashes that have broken out in recent weeks between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces. Although there was no violence Sunday, Palestinian officials scaled back the celebrations in protest.
Claire Degout, a tourist from France, said she would not allow Trump's pronouncement, which has infuriated the Palestinians and drawn widespread international opposition, affect her decision to celebrate Christmas in the Holy Land.
"The decision of one man cannot affect all the Holy Land," she said. "Jerusalem belongs to everybody, you know, and it will be always like that, whatever Trump says."
Trump abandoned decades of American policy Dec. 6 by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and saying he would move the U.S. Embassy to the holy city.
Obituary project makes homicide victims more than just stats
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It was a bloody day in Philadelphia: five people shot or stabbed dead. One of the shooting victims was Trina Singleton's 24-year-old son, Darryl.
In this city of 1.6 million people that tallied 269 homicides last year, Darryl's death on Sept. 13, 2016, earned him a few lines near the end of a newspaper story, his loss overshadowed by the death of a 21-year-old cousin of rap star Meek Mill.
"He was totally overlooked," Trina Singleton said. "There were so many people shot that day, he was a number."
Now a new website is working to show that Darryl and victims like him are more than statistics. Since the Philadelphia Obituary Project went live in June, it has posted more than 30 in-depth obituaries of city homicide victims from the past 18 months.
"We want to talk about the lives of the people, not their deaths. To dignify them. To humanize them," said Cletus Lyman, a city lawyer who has spent more than $10,000 to fund the project. "We want to complete the picture and show the community that we're losing real people."
Sheriff Tony Estrada, another kind of Arizona lawman
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Sheriff Tony Estrada is a different kind of Arizona lawman.
Born in Nogales, Mexico, Marco Antonio Estrada was raised just north of the U.S. border, giving him a unique perspective on issues related to it and strong opinions about treatment of immigrants.
Pointedly, the white-haired, 74-year-old Spanish-speaker has said he's "not a fan" of President Donald Trump, his proposed border wall or his hardline immigration policies.
Estrada has become an even harsher critic during the president's first months in office as detentions of migrants away from the border have soared. Arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, whose officers pick up people for deportation, surged 40 percent from the same period a year earlier.
As a lawman, Estrada said he opposes illegal immigration and has long ensured his deputies turn over to federal authorities those people they find to be in the country illegally. At the Santa Cruz County Jail he runs, immigrants who have been charged with or convicted of crimes are regularly held overnight or over the weekend for federal agencies.
