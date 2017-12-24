More Videos

Rock Hill High football star Narii Gaither's best plays of 2017 1:51

Rock Hill High football star Narii Gaither's best plays of 2017

Pause
Retiring York County judge: 'I have learned a lot about human nature' 1:49

Retiring York County judge: 'I have learned a lot about human nature'

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:41

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

UFOs: What does the government know? 2:09

UFOs: What does the government know?

South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017 2:12

South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football 1:38

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football

  • Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

    Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015.

Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy
Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy

National

Straight men marry to avoid $60k tax bill — ‘I love Matt and he loves me, as friends’

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 24, 2017 10:18 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

Two best friends who say they love each other — “as friends” — got hitched on Friday in Dublin.

But instead of marrying for love, they did it out of financial prudence. The two men are straight. Their matrimony allows them to avoid paying an inheritance tax.

Matt Murphy and Michael O’Sullivan have been friends for 30 years, The Irish Times reported.

“I love Matt and he loves me, as friends,” O’Sullivan told The Times following their ceremony.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015.

Murphy, who is 83, and O’Sullivan, 58, decided to marry when they discovered how much in taxes they would have to pay if O’Sullivan inherited Murphy’s home, as intended upon Murphy’s death, according to the Guardian.

The marriage saved about $60,000 in taxes, the Irish Mirror reported. O’Sullivan would have been forced to sell the house to pay the taxes upon inheriting it from Murphy.

The two became fast friends and comforted one another during difficult times when O’Sullivan was homeless and Murphy was dealing with health issues.

“I stayed over with him for a while and eventually Matt (Murphy) said ‘Why don’t you come and stay here?’” O’Sullivan told the Guardian. “I would go over and stay with him the odd time but never full time.”

While discussing their tax situation with a friend, “she jokingly said we should get married,” O’Sullivan said. “Then one night he (Murphy) turned around and said it to me and I said I would marry him.”

Reaction to the couple’s tax ploy was mixed.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Rock Hill High football star Narii Gaither's best plays of 2017 1:51

Rock Hill High football star Narii Gaither's best plays of 2017

Pause
Retiring York County judge: 'I have learned a lot about human nature' 1:49

Retiring York County judge: 'I have learned a lot about human nature'

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:41

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

UFOs: What does the government know? 2:09

UFOs: What does the government know?

South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017 2:12

South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football 1:38

Watch: South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner wins Mr. Football

  • 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

    Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police. But it turns out the good Samaritan was actually an accomplice in the robbery, say police. Note: No audio.

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

View More Video