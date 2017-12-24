Inmates sing carols to those passing by jail – and are moved to tears by the responses

More Videos 2:12 South Pointe football star Derion Kendrick's best plays of 2017 Pause 1:51 Rock Hill High football star Narii Gaither's best plays of 2017 1:41 Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 1:51 Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie 1:49 Retiring York County judge: 'I have learned a lot about human nature' 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 1:58 Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 5:01 Charles Manson mythology and pop culture Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Denise Harris dharris@star-telegram.com

