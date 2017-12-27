He beat his 37-week pregnant girlfriend — and injected her with meth before fleeing, cops say

She’s 37 weeks pregnant, but a West Virginia woman says her boyfriend “left her for dead” after he allegedly beat her before injecting her with meth, according to police.
Police identified 21-year-old Kyle Stowers as that boyfriend, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. He’s accused of striking his unidentified girlfriend with a baseball bat on her face, torso and head multiple times on Dec. 21
Those injuries caused severe pain and cuts across his girlfriend’s body, police said. Stowers then beat his girlfriend’s legs with a wooden baseball bat, the Gazette-Mail wrote.
Finally, Stowers allegedly took a needle filled with methamphetamine and injected it into the right arm of his girlfriend, according to WOWKTV.
A baby is considered full-term once it has been inside the womb for 37 weeks.
Then, the girlfriend told police, Stower “left her for dead.”
He was later arrested, and charged with malicious wounding, according to 13WHAM. He’s at the South Central Regional Jail with a bond of $10,000.
Jennifer Goddard, from the YWCA in Charleston, West Virginia, told WSAZ that Stower’s alleged assault is another example of domestic abuse that is far too common for many women.
And she’s right, according to data from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Fifteen percent of all violent crimes are committed between intimate partners, according to the NCADV, while one in four women experience “severe physical violence” from a partner within their lifetime.
That means for every minute, around 20 people in the United States are abused by a close partner.
“Typically one in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime which is a terrible statistic in and of itself,” Goddard said. “So they may leave, and then go back. There are so many factors that weigh against people when they're trying to leave.”
