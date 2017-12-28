He nearly died 3 times. Now 5 years old, blind and paralyzed, he needs a bigger bed

Adrian Quesada, 5, left, plays doctor with his twin brother, Alejandro Quesada, right, who is ailed with the diagnosis of cortical visual impairment, bilateral retinopathy of prematurity, brain atrophy and optic atrophy, inside his out dated crib on Thursday, December 21, 2017. Quesada is in need of a new medical bed, a special car chair, and other items due to medical condition. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com