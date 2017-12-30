Josh Darnell, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, proposes to Rachel Raske, of Lowell, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Tuckerman’s Ravine, New Hampshire, on the same day the temperature dropped to minus-34
Josh Darnell, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, proposes to Rachel Raske, of Lowell, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Tuckerman’s Ravine, New Hampshire, on the same day the temperature dropped to minus-34 -37 Celsius) on nearby Mount Washington. Rachel Raske, of Lowell, Massachusetts, said yes.
Josh Darnell, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, proposes to Rachel Raske, of Lowell, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Tuckerman’s Ravine, New Hampshire, on the same day the temperature dropped to minus-34 -37 Celsius) on nearby Mount Washington. Rachel Raske, of Lowell, Massachusetts, said yes.

National

Warm hearts, subzero temps: Couple gets engaged on mountain

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 04:18 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H.

Extreme cold didn't get in the way of a heartwarming proposal on an icy mountainside.

Josh Darnell, 31, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, dropped to his knee and popped the question after climbing to a scenic spot Thursday on Tuckerman's Ravine, on the southeastern side of Mount Washington. That same day it hit minus 34 (-37 Celsius) on the mountain's summit, which is more than 6,200 feet (1889.76 meters) high.

There's a happy ending: Rachel Raske, 27, of Lowell, Massachusetts, said yes.

Darnell's father, Doug, tagged along to record the event with his camera. He said the wind was blowing so hard that it knocked him on his back when he got out of the car.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Raske was stunned by the proposal.

"After about 10 minutes of her crying, I said you'd better stop crying or your eyes are going to freeze up," Doug Darnell recalled on Saturday.

The Darnells had hiked Tuckerman's Ravine previously and the younger Darnell decided he was going to propose to his girlfriend next to a waterfall.

The younger Darnell secretly sought permission from Raske's father for his daughter's hand in marriage prior to making the trek.

"She had no clue," said Raske's father, Charlie. "We all knew she was getting engaged — everyone except for her."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

    Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police. But it turns out the good Samaritan was actually an accomplice in the robbery, say police. Note: No audio.

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video