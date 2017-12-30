Sharks are dying of ‘cold shock,’ and other signs of just how frigid it is out there

More Videos 1:54 Mother reacts to son's killing by police Pause 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 2:22 Man shot by police after false call of shooting, hostage situation 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 2:04 Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey previews Big South opener against High Point 1:20 Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat 0:23 Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch boiling water turn to snow As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

