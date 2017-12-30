National

Civil suits allege sexual assault at Maryland Massage Envy

TIMONIUM, Md.

Two women in Maryland are among dozens across the country who say they were sexually assaulted at a Massage Envy spa.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the women say they were assaulted by a male therapist at a Massage Envy in Timonium, which is outside Baltimore.

The women sued 29-year-old Timothy Snyder and the spa. Snyder was acquitted on criminal charges. Snyder's criminal attorney, Kimberly Rothwell, said he followed his training and gave a normal massage.

The Sun was unable to reach Snyder, his civil attorney or the spa. The Arizona-based chain previously said it has tried to create "stringent, rigorous policies" for therapists.

The website BuzzFeed News recently reported that dozens of people have filed lawsuits, police reports and state board complaints against the company alleging misconduct.

