The recall involves lithium-ion batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations.
The recall involves lithium-ion batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations. . U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
The recall involves lithium-ion batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations. . U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

National

More than 52,000 of these laptop batteries are recalled due to overheating, burning

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 04, 2018 07:12 PM

HP recalled about 50,000 lithium-ion laptop batteries in the United States and another 2,600 in Canada Thursday because they can overheat enough to burn skin and property.

And according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, “HP has received eight reports of battery packs overheating, melting, or charring, including three reports of property damage totaling $4,500 with one report of a minor injury involving a first degree burn to the hand.”

This covers batteries sold as replacements for or that came with HP ProBooks 64x (G2 and G3 series); HP ProBooks 65x (G2 and G3 series); HPx360 310 G2; HP Envy m6; HP Pavilion x360; HP 11; HP ZBook 17 G3; HP ZBook 17 G4; HP ZBook Studio G3 Mobile Workstations. Consumers should go to the HP website to check if their battery is included in the recall. If it is, HP will provide a technician to replace the batteries, which aren’t customer replaceable.

Customers with questions can call the company at 888-202-4320 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana 2:29

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather 0:53

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather

How to prepare for winter storms 1:37

How to prepare for winter storms

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin 1:28

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill 0:24

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

  • What to do if you think you have a recalled product

    There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numb

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numb

Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Pause
Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 7:43

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana 2:29

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather 0:53

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather

How to prepare for winter storms 1:37

How to prepare for winter storms

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin 1:28

Charlotte welcomes first baby of 2018: Luke Benjamin

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill 0:24

Search for ferret causes natural gas leak in Fort Mill

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:40

'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house

  • 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

    Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police. But it turns out the good Samaritan was actually an accomplice in the robbery, say police. Note: No audio.

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

View More Video