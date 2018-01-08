Well, this is creepy. Video shows how alligators survive in a frozen pond

More Videos 3:26 SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 Pause 1:58 How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 2:33 Below freezing weather does not deter runners at Keystone event in Fort Mill 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 0:59 How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 1:06 'What's better to give at Christmas than a good night's sleep?': York Co. company, nonprofit team up to help kids 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 2:10 Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:36 How the U.S. census will change in 2020 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle, about 200 miles east of Charlotte. A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle, about 200 miles east of Charlotte. Shallotte River Swamp Park

