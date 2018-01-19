'Watching my family burn': Woman frantic after copter crash

This image taken from video shows an investigator photographing the scene near Raton, N.M., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, where a helicopter crashed late Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Friends and family members confirmed Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, that Zimbabwe opposition leader Roy Bennett and his wife, Heather, were on the copter as they traveled to New Mexico to spend their holiday with friend and wealthy businessman Charles Burnett III at his ranch. Peter Banda AP Photo