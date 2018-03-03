Stormy Daniels reportedly called off agreement with Trump after delay getting $130,000

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:04 Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital Pause 0:28 Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing 3:26 SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 1:58 Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 5:01 Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 2:10 New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 6:20 When gun owners survive mass shootings Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Stormy Daniels is the 38-year-old porn star who allegedly had a sexual affair with Donald Trump four months after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron. Neil Nakahodo and Lisa Gutierrez The Kansas City Star

Stormy Daniels is the 38-year-old porn star who allegedly had a sexual affair with Donald Trump four months after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron. Neil Nakahodo and Lisa Gutierrez The Kansas City Star