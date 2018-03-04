More Videos

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 1:04

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Pause
Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing 0:28

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 3:26

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 2:10

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

When gun owners survive mass shootings 6:20

When gun owners survive mass shootings

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach San Diego Police Department
The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox mach San Diego Police Department

National

Impatient RedBox customer shoves woman ahead of him to the ground, video shows

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 04, 2018 01:52 PM

The heavyset man comes up behind a woman in her 60s renting a movie at a RedBox kiosk outside a San Diego, Calif., convenience store.

After waiting in line for a moment, he moves up to the kiosk and body-checks the woman, who stumbles into the parking lot and falls, a surveillance video released Thursday by the San Diego Police Department shows. Without a glance, he moves to the RedBox screen and begins using the kiosk himself as she lies on the asphalt.

The incident took place at 8:52 p.m. Feb. 15 at a 7-Eleven store on Meade Avenue, police told KNSD. The woman suffered bruises and abrasions. Police released the video in hopes of identifying the assailant.

“It doesn’t appear there is any reason for the attack,” detective Kevin Armentano told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “This seems to be totally unprovoked.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Armentano told the publication that, while the attacker lingered in front of the kiosk for a short time before walking away, he didn’t rent any movies. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact detectives.

KFMB noted that the 8:52 p.m. attack occurred shortly before RedBox’s 9 p.m. deadline to return DVDs, Blu-Rays and video games without incurring an extra day’s rental charges.

“That is just an impatient person,” RedBox customer Paul Maalouf told the station. “I can’t imagine body slamming anyone for any reason – let alone over a DVD.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 1:04

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Pause
Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing 0:28

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 3:26

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 2:10

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

When gun owners survive mass shootings 6:20

When gun owners survive mass shootings

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

View More Video