Couple used fake cash to buy Girl Scout cookies, Ill. cops say, but it didn’t go well

Witnesses said they wouldn’t share a box a Do-si-dos. Now a couple will have to take a whirl through the Madison County court system together after police say they used counterfeit money to buy Girl Scout cookies.
Police said it all happened Saturday morning outside of Walmart in Highland. Local Girls Scouts were in front of the store selling cookies when a man and woman came up to their stand.
Yumi Hohm, a mother of one of the Scouts, said a woman handed one of the girls $20 for a box of cookies. During the transaction, Hohm said that the woman kept saying that her boyfriend needed to buy his own box of cookies, because she was not going to share. After she got her change, Hohm said the woman passed by a man.
"She stomped by and screamed at him to buy his own cookies," Hohm said.
The man gave the troop another $20 for a single box of cookies, HohmHohm said.
Following the sale, Hohm said the troop was out of change, so she grabbed the two $20s and went to the counter at Woodforest National Bank, which is located inside Walmart. Hohm said she handed one of the bills to a teller, who marked it with a pen used to detect counterfeits. The bill didn't pass the test, Hohm said.
"And I said, 'I know who gave this to me,'" Hohm said.
At that point, the bank clerk looked at Hohm, who said the couple was still in the store.
Hohm said she went to get the rest of the money to have it checked, and the clerk's pen revealed another possible counterfeit bill. She called the cops.
As she was on the phone with the police, Hohm said the couple approached the troop a third time.
"I'm like, 'They are trying to buy some more cookies,'" she said.
But before the woman could get change, Hohm said the couple took off.
"She said, 'Oh, just keep the money as a donation,'" Hohm said.
Highland Police Sgt. Scott Athmer said a city patrol car happened to be close by.
"We were able to get (the couple's car) stopped on an adjacent parking lot before they left," Athmer said.
During the traffic stop, police positively identified the couple as the same people who allegedly passed the counterfeit money to the Girl Scouts, Athmer said. Police also determined that the money was counterfeit, Athmer said.
The couple is being held at the Madison County Jail, awaiting formal charges. Athmer said they have an "extensive criminal background."
As for the girls, Hohm said they handled the situation very well and were able to keep calm and identify clues about the couple that even she could not remember.
"They knew they had an easy mark with these little girls, but that is what caused them to get arrested," Hohm said.
The troop will be at the Highland City Council meeting Monday night when Mayor Joe Michaelis will read a proclamation for Girl Scouts Week.
