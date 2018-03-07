He hired a hitman to kill his partying neighbors, feds say. It didn’t go as planned.

Joel Rosquette first targeted the superintendent, federal authorities said.
Rosquette, 50, allegedly told the hitman that he wanted the super in his New York City apartment building killed because he didn’t do anything about the drug-dealing neighbors who partied “all night long,” according to the New York Daily News.
“So if we get rid of the super, everything is calm,” the person told Rosquette, authorities said. “They can’t have them parties no more.”
The informant later asked Rosquette if he was sure, NBC New York reported.
Never miss a local story.
“110 percent, yes,” Rosquette allegedly said.
But the hitman was actually an FBI informant, authorities said. And Rosquette, a former tour bus driver living in Manhattan, was having trouble coming up with the $10,000 required for the service, the news station reported.
But by the time Rosquette met up with the undercover agent in February, he decided he wanted his two neighbors dead instead, according to a criminal complaint. One of the intended victims was younger than 17, NY1 reported.
He also had a third target to potentially solve his money problem, authorities said. Rosquette allegedly asked the hitman to first rob and kill a Staten Island gas station operator who kept a safe in a back room. The proceeds would pay for the other two jobs, NBC New York said. Rosquette had $200 to his name, authorities said, but promised to put down $100, the news station reported.
The agent contacted Rosquette Tuesday and told him the plan was a success and he had killed the gas station attendant, the New York Daily News reported.
When the agent explained that he made it look like a robbery, Rosquette “expressed excitement about the murder,” according to the complaint.
Shortly after, Rosquette was arrested on murder-for-hire charges, Patch reported.
“In the end, he was fooled by the merits of his own plan,” said FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. “...We foiled this murder-for-hire scheme, sparing three innocent lives a most unfortunate fate.”
Comments