More Videos

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 63

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Pause
Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing 27

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 205

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 40

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 117

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 300

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 129

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

When gun owners survive mass shootings 379

When gun owners survive mass shootings

Three simple devices, demonstrated by TJ Nigro, owner of Target Time Defense in Blue Springs, will keep guns safe in the home. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
Three simple devices, demonstrated by TJ Nigro, owner of Target Time Defense in Blue Springs, will keep guns safe in the home. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

National

7-year-old boy took gun from safe. Dad woke up with bullet in his back, Arizona cops say

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

March 09, 2018 09:08 AM

Authorities believe the 7-year-old boy knew where to find the keys to unlock the safe that contained the family gun, CBS 5 reported.

The autistic child moved a dining room chair to the closet to reach the safe on Wednesday night, Prescott Valley, Arizona, police said. He then removed the gun, the news station reported.

Most of his family was sleeping. The mom was sleeping in the living room with her 2-year-old and 7-year-old sons, and the dad was sleeping on a bed, authorities said. A 13-year-old son was doing homework in his room, ABC 15 reported.

Police say the boy shot his father with the gun, the news station reported. The round went through the man’s upper chest and back, into the mattress and through a wall next to the mattress, authorities said, skipping across the floor of the living room and through an interior wall.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bullet didn’t damage anything or anyone outside the home, police said.

The father was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix, where he’s in an intensive care unit in stable condition, the Daily Courier reported.

The boy couldn’t give officers a reason why he shot his dad, police said, according to the newspaper. Police are describing the incident as an accidental shooting, ABC 15 reported.

“Gun safety can never be taken for granted,” said Jerry Ferguson, a spokesman for the police department. “Even when we think we’ve secured our weapons, there is more to consider than just a weapon being locked up. The gun should also have a locking device on the gun itself.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 63

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Pause
Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing 27

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 205

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 40

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 117

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 300

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 129

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

When gun owners survive mass shootings 379

When gun owners survive mass shootings

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

View More Video