Iowa nursing assistants accused of having sex with escaped mental health patients

Two nursing assistants in Iowa are accused of developing relationships with two patients at a mental health facility, then having sex with them after the patients ran away from the center.
The Prairie View Management Facility in Fayette reported that the two court-appointed patients walked away on Feb. 21, according to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They were listed as missing persons.
Four days later the patients were seen with Megan Marie Penney, 26, of Clermont, and Paige Lynn Johanningmeier, 23, of Elgin, both certified nursing assistants at the facility, authorities say.
The center provides care for people with chronic mental illness, intellectual disabilities or medical conditions, according to the Des Moines Register.
Never miss a local story.
The women “developed a relationship with the two patients and once they had left the facility it became sexual,” the Sheriff’s Department’s statement said. The women were arrested on Tuesday.
Both women are moms, according to reporting by Heavy.com. Johanningmeier, who has worked as a bartender, has two young children and lists herself as single on her Facebook page.
Penney is “rocking this single Momma thing,” she wrote on her Facebook page.
The women were charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee, a class D Felony, the Sheriff’s Department said. They face five years in prison and will be required to register on the sex offender registry for 10 years if convicted. They each posted $2,000 bond on Tuesday.
One of the patients was returned to Prairie View for continued treatment; the other was whisked away to another hospital in another county, authorities said.
Comments