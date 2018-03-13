It started with a fight over a truck. It ended with a flamethrower, Georgia cops say

An argument over the who owned a truck in Cartersville, Ga., morphed into a fiery flamethrower rampage that left two cars toasted and two porches roasted, Bartow County police say.
Police say Randy Weaver got into an argument with his wife over a truck, then rammed the vehicle through a fence and onto her porch the morning of March 9. She told police she thought he was trying to run her over, according to The Daily Tribune News.
A few minutes later, the wife told police she smelled burning plastic and found her porch on fire, according to the paper.
“He took her vehicle and tried to run her over. After he tried to run her over, he set their house on fire. That house is a total loss,” Bartow County fire investigator Sgt. Jessie Green told WSB-TV.
A short while later, police and fire were dispatched to another fire, this time at the residence of Weaver’s sister, Johnnie Houston, according to WBHF.
Police say Weaver’s sister had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and a roommate after she suspected they were having an affair.
That’s when police say Weaver arrived, pulled out a homemade flamethrower and threatened to burn down the house and light his sister’s boyfriend on fire, Fox 5 reported.
“He shot it at me twice and told me he was going to burn me alive and burn us up in this house,” Paul Gass, the boyfriend, told the station.
Police say the flamethrower was rigged from a propane tank, torch and regulator.
“It could have seriously injured some people, anybody around if it had exploded,” said Sgt. Green told the station.
After threatening the residents, Weaver allegedly set his own truck on fire and then rolled it into Gass’s truck, causing both vehicles to catch aflame before turning the flamethrower to that house’s porch as well, reported WBHF.
Both Weaver and his sister then fled the area while police and firefighters struggled to sort out what exactly had happened.
Gass told WSB-TV he was terrified for his life. “Oh my God. That's my worst fear, burning alive,” Gass told the station.
After a short time on the run, Weaver surrendered to police and was taken to jail, where he faces four felony arson charges.
