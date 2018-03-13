Florida school shooter will face death penalty, prosecutors announce

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 63 Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital Pause 27 Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing 205 SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 40 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 117 Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 300 Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 129 New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 379 When gun owners survive mass shootings Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz appears before a Broward County judge Friday, March 9, 2018. He has been indicted on charges of fatally shooting 17 people and attempting to kill 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High last month. The judge denied bond for a second time. Courtesy: Sun-Sentinel

Confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz appears before a Broward County judge Friday, March 9, 2018. He has been indicted on charges of fatally shooting 17 people and attempting to kill 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High last month. The judge denied bond for a second time. Courtesy: Sun-Sentinel