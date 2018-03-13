2 women had 7 sex toys at the mall, SC police say, but that wasn’t the problem

Two women tried to steal more than half a dozen sex toys from an Upstate South Carolina store, according to police.
The incident happened Monday evening at Spencer’s in WestGate Mall in Spartanburg, according to a Spartanburg Police Department incident report.
A witness told officers she saw two female suspects select seven vibrators and move toward the back of the store, according to the report. The two 19-year-old women tried to conceal the items in their purses and left the store.
Mall security stopped the suspects before they left the building, police said. Each was charged with shoplifting-first offense, a misdemeanor, and placed in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
In 2014, a woman tried to shoplift a vibrator from the same store by hiding the toy behind a young child in a stroller.
