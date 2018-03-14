‘Genius is so fine and rare.’ Hawking's admirers grapple with the death of a giant

More Videos

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 63

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Pause
Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing 27

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 205

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 40

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 117

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 300

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 129

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

When gun owners survive mass shootings 379

When gun owners survive mass shootings

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP
The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP

National

‘Genius is so fine and rare.’ Hawking's admirers grapple with the death of a giant

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 14, 2018 08:42 AM

When he was first diagnosed with the neuromuscular disease that kept him confined to his signature wheelchair, he was told he had but a few years left to live.

Instead, possessed with what his daughter Lucy said was an “inability to accept that there is anything he cannot do,” Stephen Hawking lived another five decades, contributing to scientific breakthroughs and becoming the public face of theoretical physics in a way few others have ever begun to reach.

Hawking died early Wednesday at his home in Cambridge, England, at age 76.

Along with astrophysicist Carl Sagan, Stephen Hawking was one of the first wave of those who became known as “science popularizers” - active research scientists who also have a way of explaining the intricacies of science to the public, alongside their infectious joy in learning about the world.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Now the scientists, colleagues, filmmakers, businesspeople and all those who were inspired by Hawking’s s brilliance and resilience are honoring his extraordinary impact.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 63

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Pause
Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing 27

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 205

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 40

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 117

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 300

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 129

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

When gun owners survive mass shootings 379

When gun owners survive mass shootings

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

View More Video