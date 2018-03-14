Martha, Quezada de Hanson, 48, faces a charge of child endangerment after her 2-year-old granddaughter was found running through traffic with no shoes and a full diaper.
Her 2-year-old granddaughter had no shoes and a full diaper while running in traffic, Texas cops say

By Matthew Martinez

March 14, 2018 11:26 AM

A passerby called police in Odessa, Texas, and said a 2-year-old ran across a busy four lanes of traffic without shoes.

It was Friday after school, and before police arrived, two more people who noticed the toddler running across the two westbound and two eastbound lanes of East 52nd Street had positioned their car across the eastbound lanes to stop the steady flow of traffic, according to an Odessa Police news release.

When they arrived, the toddler was near the apartment complex in the 4400 block of East 52nd Street, where her grandmother lives, according to KTLE.

After she admitted that the child had been staying with her, officers say, they arrested the child’s grandmother, 48-year-old Martha Quezada de Hanson. She faces a charge of endangering a child, which is a state jail felony.

According to the release, in addition to running through traffic with no shoes, the 2-year-old’s diaper was also full.

Quezada de Hanson was released on Sunday on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.

The incident in Odessa happened on the same day as something startlingly similar in Utica, N.Y. There, according to WKTV, a woman’s 9-month-old baby “flew out” of her car as she rounded a turn due to what she called a faulty passenger side door and an unsecured car seat. One witness who recorded the baby crawling along the street on Facebook said the incident “broke my heart.”

According to the Utica Police Department, all four of Ledrika Ford’s children have been removed from her custody following that incident.

