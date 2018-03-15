National

Man who claimed he buried Natalee Holloway fatally stabbed

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 07:20 AM

NORTH PORT, Fla.

A man who once claimed he helped bury the remains of a missing Alabama girl in Aruba has died after police say he was stabbed during a foiled kidnapping in Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times reports 32-year-old John Christopher Ludwick tried to kidnap a woman Wednesday as she exited her driveway in North Port.

Police said she fought back, and Ludwick was stabbed in the struggle. He ran, but officers found him in a wooded area. He died at a hospital.

The Times reports Ludwick was a friend of Joran Van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 kidnapping of Natalee Holloway. Van der Sloot is in prison now for an unrelated murder. North Port police say they've informed authorities involved in the Holloway case of Ludwick's death.

