Weird lights in the sky baffled scientists. Amateur astronomers named them 'Steve'

Scientists have been chasing Steve for years now. Now, with the help of some amateur astronomers and citizen scientists, they seem to have finally caught him.
They weren’t chasing down any old Steve though. Instead, scientists have been struggling to understand what is causing these mysterious lights -named Steve - to appear in northern skies.
The light shows are strikingly different than the normal aurora borealis. Auroras happen when highly charged particles from the sun smash into other particles in the Earth’s magnetic field.
That collision adds energy, making the molecules “excited.” When they calm down, they emit light, which we see as dazzling nighttime spectacles.
But normal auroras have distinct shapes. They’re usually shaped like curtains, sheets or (sometimes) spirals, often in green, blue or red.
Notanee Bourassa, an IT technician in Regina, Canada, has been photographing the aurora all his life, according to NASA. But when he saw this mysterious ribbon of bright purple, he knew it was something else- something he’d never seen before.
It was something scientists hadn’t seen before too.
But Bourassa’s sighting sparked an international hunt to track down more of the lights, which amateur astronomers, lacking any ‘proper’ scientific name, decided to call Steve.
Between 2015 and 2016, citizen scientists shared 40 reports of the lights with a NASA and National Science Foundation-funded program to learn more. It was named Aurorasaurus.
Now, with the help of new satellite and high-quality camera data, alongside dozens of reports, scientists have cracked the mystery of Steve.
Steve isn’t a normal aurora, scientists say, but is instead a stream of blazing hot particles traveling slightly below where auroras typically form.
Scientists have known about these streams for decades - they’re called sub auroral ion drifts - but they never knew you could see them.
“People have studied a lot of SAIDs, but we never knew it had a visible light. Now our cameras are sensitive enough to pick it up and people's eyes and intellect were critical in noticing its importance,” Eric Donovan, a co-author of a study on Steve published in March, said in a press release.
There’s still a lot scientists don’t know about Steve, however, like why we can see its light at all. And there are other things still to be learned, like what the relationship is between a normal aurora and Steve when both are happening at the same time.
“Steve can help us understand how the chemical and physical processes in Earth's upper atmosphere can sometimes have local noticeable effects in lower parts of Earth's atmosphere,” said MacDonald. “This provides good insight on how Earth's system works as a whole.”
But ow that we know (most of) what’s causing Steve ... is it still going to be called Steve?
Scientists say yes. The newly discovered phenomenon will be called a Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement - or Steve, for short.
