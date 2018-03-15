Grand jury indicts 4 in death of university frat pledge

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Louisiana State University Police investigate the death of Louisiana State University student Maxwell Gruver as a possible fraternity hazing incident, at an on campus fraternity house, Phi Delta Theta in Baton Rouge, La. A grand jury indicted four people Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the death of the Gruver whose blood-alcohol content was more than six times the legal limit for driving after fraternity members allegedly subjected him to a hazing ritual. The state grand jury issued the indictments six months after 18-year-old Gruver died at a hospital after a night of drinking at the Phi Delta Theta house on LSU's campus. The Advocate via AP, File Hilary Scheinuk