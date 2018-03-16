109,000 pounds of sausage recalled after people found pieces of plastic inside

Johnsonville, LLC has recalled 109,603 pounds of smoked pork sausage products after consumers reported finding hard, green pieces of plastic in the food.
More specifically, the company is recalling 14-oz. packages of Jalapeno Smoked Sausage. The six-sausage packages have a "best by" date of April 3, 2018 and a batch ID number of 1001124486 or 1001124487, according to a news release from the company.
The sausages were shipped to stores nationwide.
"The problem was discovered after the firm received three consumer complaints for pieces of hard, green plastic identified in the sausage product," the release stated. "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. "
People who have purchased the sausage are urged to throw them away or return them to the store they were purchased at.
Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Johnsonville representatives at 1-888-556-2728.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
