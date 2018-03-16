She was drunk and fell on a goat. When she woke up, Florida cops had questions.

A Florida woman had a little too much to drink earlier this week, and things got a little out of hand with a barn animal, cops say.
Jan Strickland is now facing a battery charge.
According to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputies responded to the suspect’s home in Milton, Florida, outside Pensacola, in reference to a 911 call reporting a disturbance.
On the scene, deputies spoke with Joseph Bankester, who reported that his Aunt Jan, who had been drinking, had gone inside the barn located on the property to hold a goat.
An intoxicated Strickland fell on the goat, reads the report, so Bankester attempted to remove her from the animal.
That’s when Strickland allegedly went on the attack, striking her nephew in the chest three times and shoving him into a stall door.
This violent incident was apparently witnessed by Bankester’s wife.
After Strickland went on her alleged rampage, the 59-year-old passed out. Deputies located the suspect lying on the side of the barn, “not responsive and not alert,” says the report. “Once she was awakened she became combative and attempted to strike deputies.”
She also began to cuss.
“I attempted to get Jan’s information and she looked at me and pointed her middle finger and stated ‘f--k you,’” stated the arresting officer in the report. “I read Jan her Miranda warnings and she agreed to speak with me. Jan stated she did not do anything and that Joseph was a ‘sack of s--t’ and lying.”
The deputy added that unemployed Sarasota native did not recall attempting to strike deputies and denied being drunk.
She was arrested for domestic violence-related battery and transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail, where she was released after posting $250 bond.
It is unclear if the goat was harmed in the ruckus.
