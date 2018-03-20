More Videos

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 63

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Pause
Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing 27

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 205

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 40

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 117

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 300

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 129

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

When gun owners survive mass shootings 379

When gun owners survive mass shootings

A doctor who promised a young Star Wars fan that he would wear a Chewbacca costume if a heart became available for the boy delivered on his promise in March 2018. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
A doctor who promised a young Star Wars fan that he would wear a Chewbacca costume if a heart became available for the boy delivered on his promise in March 2018. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

National

A middle-schooler needed a new heart. Chewbacca delivered the good news

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 20, 2018 11:49 AM

It might be the first time lifesaving news was delivered in fluent Wookie.

Austin Eggleston, a 15-year-old student struggling with multiple congenital heart defects, was waiting at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

His heart had stopped responding to treatment, prompting doctors to place him on a transplant list. Major surgery was in his future, if and when a matching heart could be found, reported the Pontiac Daily Leader.

“I’m pretty nervous,” he told the paper at the time. “But I’m going to enjoy not having to come to school, at least.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was an anxious wait to find a heart that would match Austin’s needs. But his doctor Philip Thrush told the “Star Wars” fan that whenever they found a match, he would get the news from Chewbacca, according to ABC 7.

And so he did.

In a video captured by the hospital on March 17, Austin doesn’t seem to expect anything as he sits on his bed chatting about what he’ll be doing on St. Patrick’s Day.

Then we hear a roar – and a furry head poking around the curtain.

“What the ... wait. Wait, wait, wait...” Austin says. “We got a heart? Do we seriously have a heart?

An affirmative Wookie grunt. Then Austin shouts with joy.

He gives the Wookie a double high five and a does a little dance, causing his doctors to tell him (with some chuckles) that he still needs to be careful not to pull off his life support equipment.

Then he gives his doctor a long hug.

More Videos

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 63

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Pause
Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing 27

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 205

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 40

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 117

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 300

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 129

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

When gun owners survive mass shootings 379

When gun owners survive mass shootings

A doctor who promised a young Star Wars fan that he would wear a Chewbacca costume if a heart became available for the boy delivered on his promise in March 2018. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

“To see him knowing that he has a chance at life, that he has a chance to achieve so many things leaves you speechless,” Austin’s mom, Mary Anglin, told ABC 7. “He will make sure that he does remarkable things because of it.

The hospital told McClatchy that Austin is recovering from his transplant and is doing well.

heart1
Austin with Dr. Thrush after his transplant.
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Now Austin is looking forward to a new goal: getting Marvel to screen its new mega-superhero movie, “Avengers: Infinity War,” for the kids of Lurie who may not be able to see it in theaters.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 63

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Pause
Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing 27

Mom confronts daycare worker over toddler son's apparent eyebrow waxing

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 205

SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 40

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 117

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 300

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 129

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

When gun owners survive mass shootings 379

When gun owners survive mass shootings

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

View More Video