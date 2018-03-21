"Snacks" Norvell fires up low-key Gonzaga

FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo Gonzaga's Zach Norvell Jr. raises his hands to the crowd during the first half of the West Coast Conference tournament championship NCAA college basketball game against BYU in Las Vegas. Norvell is providing Gonzaga with fiery spark on the way to the Sweet 16. Norvell hit tiebreaking 3-pointer in NCAA Tournament opening round and scored 28 points in second round. Isaac Brekken, file AP Photo