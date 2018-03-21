Metropolitan Division madness gets contenders playoff-ready

FILE - This March 18, 2018 file photo shows Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie, left, fighting Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia. A tight race among contenders in the Metropolitan Division should have the top five teams battle-tested and playoff-ready. The Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils could all make it and are already in playoff mode. And the Metropolitan playoff series should be as tight as this season. Derik Hamilton AP Photo