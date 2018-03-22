He had so much alcohol in him, he could have died. Then he drove into cars, Florida cops say

Collin James Daniel was driving through the Hibiscus Springs apartment complex in Spring Hill, Florida, police say.
Then Daniel started crashing into mailboxes and cars, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a media release. The 24-year-old, after “colliding with numerous objects,” is accused of parking his car and going up to a man walking a German Shepherd.
Police allege that Daniel started to verbally fight with and push the man, who in turn loosened his dog’s leash.
There’s a suspected reason for Daniel’s actions, police say, as he is accused of having a .316 blood alcohol content.
Never miss a local story.
For context, Business Insider reports that any BAC above .3 is potentially fatal — and vital reflexes like breathing, sneezing and heart rate can “shut off” at around .35 BAC. One University of Colorado student named Gordie Bailey died in 2004 after posting a BAC of .328.
Alcohol poisoning and passing out is possible once a person’s BAC exceeds .250, according to the University of Notre Dame, and the chance of deadly coma increases once a person crosses the .40 threshold.
After the man threatened Daniel with his dog, the suspected drunk driver then ran away, police say. He laid down between two air conditioning units as officers began to search for him.
A helicopter with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office found him with the help of its infrared camera. Police say they arrested Daniel “without incident” after locating him.
A breathalyzer test determined that he had a BAC of .316, four times the legal limit of .08 in Florida, according to the sheriff’s office.
In Minnesota, one man likely holds a record in the state, although it isn’t one many strive to achieve — he’s been caught driving while drunk 28 times, police say. Danny Lee Bettcher was caught driving under the influence of alcohol in October after an off-duty officer allegedly saw him drinking in a VFW.
Bettcher reportedly told police he can drink as much as he wants after the cop found his license and said there is an alcohol restriction on it because of his past 27 DWIs.
“I am way over, take me to jail,” Bettcher allegedly said after refusing to do a field sobriety test.
And police allege that a New York man convicted of a DWI showed up drunk to a court-ordered meeting where he would hear from those who have been affected by drunk driving. David Kilmer, a 51-year-old from Fishkill, is accused of having a BAC three times the legal limit.
Police say they told him to get a ride home, and Kilmer assured them that he did not drive himself. But then they allegedly saw the 51-year-old get into his Chevrolet pickup truck and drive away. Officers pulled him over and arrested him.
Comments