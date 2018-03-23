Former VP Biden: America in battle for "the soul" of nation

FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally in support of Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District in Collier, Pa. Biden says he would “beat the hell” out of President Donald Trump in high school if Trump disrespected women. He spoke Tuesday at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo